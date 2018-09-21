Los Angeles Lakers to Host First-Ever Pride Night

EL SEGUNDO - The Los Angeles Lakers will hold their first-ever Pride Night on Thursday, October 4 when the team plays the Sacramento Kings at STAPLES Center. The Lakers will celebrate diversity, inclusion and unity by hosting members and supporters from the LGBTQ community. Additionally, the Pride Night Celebration will include special in-game entertainment, giveaways and more.

Prominent members and friends of the LGBTQ community will be in attendance to celebrate the evening including fans from the Trevor Project of Los Angeles and the LGBT Center of Los Angeles. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will perform the National Anthem and LAMBDA (Los Angeles Gay Basketball League) will take part in a pregame basketball contest. Former NBA referee Violet Palmer, the first openly gay referee in NBA history, will serve as the Lakers honorary team captain.

During the game, the Lakers will present the “Laces of Unity” Award to Jason Collins. Collins became the NBA’s first openly gay active player in 2013 and has continued to work with the league as an NBA Cares Ambassador on promoting acceptance and inclusion. The Laces of Unity Award recognizes individuals in the sports community who have significantly contributed to the LGBTQ community.

In addition, all fans to enter STAPLES Center will receive a free Pride Night shirt.

Fans interested in attending this special night can visit www.lakers.com/tickets to purchase tickets.

Fans are encouraged to show support on social media throughout the night by using #LAKERSPRIDENIGHT