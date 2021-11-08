Los Angeles Lakers & Pechanga to Honor SoCal Military by Hosting Basketball Clinics with Lakers Alumni

The Los Angeles Lakers and Pechanga Resort Casino aim for a slam dunk to honor U.S. military stationed in Southern California. The annual Hoops for Troops program returns to STAPLES Center’s court in time for Veterans Day this year. U.S. servicemen and women will take the hardwood ahead of the Lakers’ home games on Monday, November 8 and Wednesday, November 10, having already completed the first clinic on November 4. Before the Lakers suit up for these games, the members of military, living and stationed in Southern California, will participate in a basketball skills clinic and be coached by Lakers Legends James Worthy, Robert Horry and Michael Cooper. The one-hour sessions get underway in the early afternoon at STAPLES Center.

A special sponsorship between the Lakers and Pechanga Resort Casino created the “Hoops for Troops” program in 2015. Now in its seventh year, the program shows service members that there are organizations that appreciate them and the sacrifices they make to serve the country.

These clinics offer the chance for 30 U.S. Armed Forces servicemen and women each session to receive tips from former Lakers Legends on shooting, dribbling and other skills, as well as some friendly competition. With their families able to watch from the arena seats, military members in the one-hour clinics receive free t-shirts, tickets to that evening’s Lakers game, and amazing lifetime memories. This season’s final clinic led by Michael Cooper will take place on November 10th prior to the Lakers Veteran’s Day Game, also presented by Pechanga Resort Casino.

“The Lakers organization values supporting Service Members for the amazing work they do for us every day. We strive to provide experiences for Service Members and their families on and off the court, to take a night off and enjoy their loved ones. We want to show our support for their sacrifices,” said Matt Makovec, Director of Community Relations, Los Angeles Lakers.”

“Our servicemen and women make sacrifices every day that many of us take for granted,” said Andrew Masiel Sr., President of the Pechanga Development Corporation. “We are honored to again be a part of this gesture of appreciation and support for all of their service and sacrifices.”

The Hoops for Troops clinics on November 8 will be from 1:00p.m. to 2:00p.m and Nov. 10 will be from 12:30p.m. to 1:30p.m.