LeBron James Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played March 2 to March 8, it was announced today.

James averaged 29.0 points (.519 FG%), 10.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks as the Lakers finished the week 3-0 with victories over Philadelphia, Milwaukee and the LA Clippers.

A three-time conference player of the week this season, James finished with 22 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal on March 3 to lead the Lakers over the 76ers. On March 6, he notched 37 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and three steals versus the Bucks to become the third player in league history to score 34,000 points in his career, while the Lakers improved to 20-0 in games in which James scores at least 30 points. He closed out the week with 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds on Sunday against the Clippers.

James continues to lead the league in total assists (627) and assists per game (10.6), while ranking 13th in scoring (25.7). The 16-time NBA All-Star owns an NBA-record 64 career weekly awards, and he is the first Lakers player to earn three weekly honors in a season since Kobe Bryant in 2012-13.