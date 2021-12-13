LeBron James Player of the Week

LeBron James Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Posted: Dec 13, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played December 6 to December 12, it was announced today.

James averaged 28.3 points (.608 FG%, .417 3FG%), 8.0 assists, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks as the Lakers finished the week 3-1 with victories over Boston, Oklahoma City and Orlando.

James finished with 30 points (13-19 FG), four rebounds and five assists on December 7 to lead the Lakers to a 15-point win over the Celtics. On December 9, James became the fifth player in NBA history to record 100 career triple-doubles as he finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and two blocks against the Grizzlies. He recorded 33 points (13-20 FG), five rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in a 21-point win over Oklahoma City. James closed out the week with his second triple-double of the season, tallying 30 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a season-best three blocks in a win over Orlando.

James has extended his NBA-record double-digit scoring streak to 1,056 games and is averaging a team-best 26.3 points in his 19th season. The 17-time NBA All-Star owns an NBA-record 65 career weekly awards, including four weekly honors since joining the Lakers.

