LeBron James Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Month

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in January, it was announced today.

James averaged 25.4 points (.504 FG%), 8.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.4 steals while leading the Lakers to a 10-4 record in January. In 13 games, the NBA’s third all-time leading scorer tallied 13 double-digit scoring outings, including 10 games with 20+ points and five 30-point contests. James recorded double-digit assists in eight games, including a career-high-tying 19 assists against the Orlando Magic, and finished the month with nine double-doubles, including three triple-doubles.

For the season, James is averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, a career-high 10.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.8 minutes per game while helping lead the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference. He was named Western Conference Player of the Week on January 5 and was named an All-Star Game starter for an NBA-record 16th time after leading all players in voting for the fourth consecutive season.

The league leader in total assists, assists per game and double-digit assist games, James earns his NBA-record 39th career monthly award and first since March/April 2018. He becomes the first Lakers player to earn the award since Kobe Bryant in February 2013.