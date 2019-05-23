LeBron James Named to All-NBA Third Team

EL SEGUNDO — Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA Third Team, it was announced today.

The selection marks the 15th consecutive All-NBA honor of his career, tying former Lakers Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, as well as Tim Duncan, for the most selections in league history.

In 55 games this season, James averaged 27.4 points (.510 FG%), 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. The only player in the NBA this season to average at least 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game, he moved ahead of Michael Jordan for fourth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and extended his NBA record double-digit scoring streak to 928 games.

Overall, James becomes the 19th player in Lakers history to earn All-NBA honors and is the first since Bryant (First Team) and Dwight Howard (Third Team) were selected to all-league teams in 2013.