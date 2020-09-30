LeBron James and the Lakers Lead NBA's Most Popular Jersey and Team Merchandise Lists During NBA Restart

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association today jointly announced that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers secured the top spots on the NBA’s Most Popular Jersey and Team Merchandise lists during the 2020 NBA Restart. Results are based on NBAStore.com sales from July 30 through Sept. 28.

On the team merchandise list, the Lakers are followed by the Celtics (No. 2), Chicago Bulls (No. 3), Miami Heat (No. 4) and Golden State Warriors (No. 5).

