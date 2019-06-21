Las Vegas Summer League Schedule Release

EL SEGUNDO — The Los Angeles Lakers today announced the team’s Las Vegas Summer League Schedule.

The Lakers will play 4 games during the opening round of the Summer League, each game being played at Thomas & Mack Arena. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

The complete 2019 Los Angeles Lakers Las Vegas Summer League schedule is below (all times pacific):

Date Day Away Home Time Arena Network July 5th 2019 Friday LA Lakers Chicago Bulls 4:30 p.m. T&M ESPN July 6th 2019 Saturday LA Clippers LA Lakers 4:30 p.m. T&M ESPNU July 8th 2019 Monday Golden State Warriors LA Lakers 8:30 p.m. T&M NBA TV July 10th 2019 Wednesday LA Lakers New York 6:30 p.m. T&M ESPN2

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.