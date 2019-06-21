Las Vegas Summer League Schedule Release
EL SEGUNDO — The Los Angeles Lakers today announced the team’s Las Vegas Summer League Schedule.
The Lakers will play 4 games during the opening round of the Summer League, each game being played at Thomas & Mack Arena. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.
The complete 2019 Los Angeles Lakers Las Vegas Summer League schedule is below (all times pacific):
|Date
|Day
|Away
|Home
|Time
|Arena
|Network
|July 5th 2019
|Friday
|LA Lakers
|Chicago Bulls
|4:30 p.m.
|T&M
|ESPN
|July 6th 2019
|Saturday
|LA Clippers
|LA Lakers
|4:30 p.m.
|T&M
|ESPNU
|July 8th 2019
|Monday
|Golden State Warriors
|LA Lakers
|8:30 p.m.
|T&M
|NBA TV
|July 10th 2019
|Wednesday
|LA Lakers
|New York
|6:30 p.m.
|T&M
|ESPN2
Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.
