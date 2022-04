The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on forward Trevor Ariza, it was announced today.

Ariza appeared in 24 games (11 starts) for the Lakers this season, averaging 4.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.3 minutes per game. For his career, Ariza has averages of 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.5 minutes.