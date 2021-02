The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on guard Quinn Cook.

Cook appeared in 16 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 2.1 points in 3.9 minutes per game. A two-time NBA champion, he has played in 181 regular season games (29 starts) for the Mavericks, Pelicans, Warriors and Lakers, holding career averages of 6.4 points (.463 FG%), 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.1 minutes.