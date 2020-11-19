Lakers Waive Quinn Cook

The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on guard Quinn Cook, it was announced today.

Cook appeared in 44 games (one start) for the Lakers last season, averaging 5.1 points (.425 FG%), 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.5 minutes per game. He notched 2.2 points per game in six playoff appearances for Los Angeles. Cook has played in 165 regular season games (29 starts) for the Mavericks, Pelicans, Warriors and Lakers, with career averages of 6.8 points (.463 FG%), 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15.1 minutes.