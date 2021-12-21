Lakers Waive Chaundee Brown Jr., Sign Mason Jones to Two-Way Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers requested waivers on guard Chaundee Brown Jr. and have signed guard Mason Jones to a two-way contract, it was announced today.

In 12 games with the South Bay Lakers this season, Jones has averaged 18.2 points (.518 FG%, .420 3FG%), 6.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.2 minutes per game. Jones has appeared in 32 career NBA games (one start) for the 76ers and Rockets, averaging 5.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 10.4 minutes.