Lakers Trade Gasol and 2nd Round Pick for Draft Rights to Wang Zhelin.

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired the draft rights to Wang Zhelin from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Marc Gasol, a future second round pick and cash considerations, it was announced today.

Gasol appeared in 52 games (42 starts) for the Lakers last season, where he averaged 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

Wang was drafted by the Grizzlies with the 57th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.