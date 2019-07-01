Lakers Sign Zach Norvell Jr. to Two-Way Contract

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Zach Norvell Jr. to a two-way contract, it was announced today.

Norvell Jr. appeared in 37 games (36 starts) for Gonzaga last season, averaging 14.9 points (.434 FG%, .370 3P%), 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes. The 2019 First Team All-West Coast Conference selection ranked first in the conference in three-pointers made (97) and third in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.6). As a redshirt freshman in 2017-18, Norvell Jr. was named the WCC Newcomer of the Year, with averages of 12.7 points (.456 FG%, .370 3P%), 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have up to two players under two-way contracts on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster.