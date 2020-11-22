Lakers Sign Wesley Matthews

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Wesley Matthews, it was announced by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Matthews played and started in 67 games for Milwaukee last season, averaging 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.4 minutes per game. In 10 playoff games, Matthews notched 7.2 points (.421 FG%) and 1.8 rebounds in 24.6 minutes.

An 11-year NBA veteran, Matthews has played in 791 games (729 starts) for Utah, Portland, Dallas, New York, Indiana and Milwaukee, and owns career averages of 13.1 points (.423 FG%, .381 3FG%), 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.9 minutes. Ranking 25th on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers list (1,663), Matthews has made more three-pointers than any undrafted player in NBA history.