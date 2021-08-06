Lakers Sign Trevor Ariza

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Trevor Ariza, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Entering his 18th NBA season, Ariza owns career averages of 10.5 points (.352 3P%), 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals through 1,094 games (758 starts) with New York, Orlando, Houston, New Orleans, Washington, Phoenix, Sacramento, Portland, Miami and the Lakers. He currently ranks fifth among active players in steals, with 1,615 career takeaways.

Ariza appeared in 30 games (27 starts) with Miami last season, where he averaged 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 28.0 minutes. He returns to Los Angeles after averaging 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals from 2007-09 and helping the Lakers win the 2009 NBA Championship.

