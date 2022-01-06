Lakers Sign Stanley Johnson to 10-Day Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Johnson has averaged 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 25.2 minutes through five games (three starts) with Los Angeles this season. He has appeared in 376 career games (80 starts) for the Raptors, Pelicans, Pistons and Lakers, averaging 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.8 minutes.