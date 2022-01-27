Lakers Sign Stanley Johnson

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Stanley Johnson, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Johnson has averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.2 minutes through 14 games (six starts) with Los Angeles this season. Initially called up from the South Bay Lakers on December 24, the Fullerton native is shooting a career-high 51.6 percent from the field and a career-best 34.4 percent from three-point range.