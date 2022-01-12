Sekou Doumbouya

Lakers Sign Sekou Doumbouya to Two-Way Contract

Posted: Jan 12, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way contract, it was announced today. In a related move, the Lakers requested waivers on Jay Huff.

In two games with Los Angeles this season, Doumbouya averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block in 8.0 minutes per game. He has appeared in 96 career NBA games (30 starts) for the Lakers and Pistons, averaging 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.1 minutes.

