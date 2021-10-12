Lakers Sign Sekou Doumbouya to Two-Way Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way contract, it was announced today.

Doumbouya has appeared in 94 NBA games (30 starts) for the Detroit Pistons, averaging 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.3 minutes. Originally drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Doumbouya played 16 NBA G League games (14 starts) for Grand Rapids during the 2019-20 season, averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.0 minutes per game.