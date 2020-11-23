Lakers Sign Montrezl Harrell

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed center Montrezl Harrell, it was announced by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

The 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man Award winner played in 63 games (two starts) for the LA Clippers last season and averaged 18.6 points (.580 FG%), 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 27.8 minutes per game. Harrell finished second in bench scoring behind Dennis Schröder and recorded a league-high 11 double-doubles off the bench.

Harrell has played 318 career games (25 starts) for Houston and the Clippers, with averages of 12.7 points (.614 FG%), 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.9 minutes. He is the only player to tally more than 1,000 points and 400 rebounds as a reserve in each of the last two seasons and leads the NBA with 28 double-doubles off the bench during that span.