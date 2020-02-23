Lakers Sign Markieff Morris

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Markieff Morris, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. In a related move, the team has waived center DeMarcus Cousins.

In 623 career games (347 starts) for Phoenix, Washington, Oklahoma City and Detroit, Morris has averaged 11.6 points (.449 FG%), 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.7 minutes per game. He played in 44 games (16 starts) for the Pistons this season, notching 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.5 minutes while shooting a career-best 39.7 percent from three-point range.

The Kansas University product owns 46 career double-doubles and has scored 20 or more points on 78 occasions. In 24 NBA Playoff games (19 starts) for the Wizards and Thunder, Morris has totaled 9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 block per game.