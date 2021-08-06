Lakers Sign Malik Monk

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Malik Monk, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Monk appeared in 42 games for the Hornets last season, averaging a career-high 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.9 minutes, while shooting a career-best 40.1 percent (85-212 3FG) from three-point range. Last season, Monk was just one of four reserves to have multiple games with at least 30 points.

In four seasons with Charlotte, Monk played in 233 games (one start) with career averages of 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 17.8 minutes. In one season at Kentucky, Monk was named the SEC Player of the Year and received All-SEC First Team honors after averaging 19.8 points (.450 FG%, .397 3P%), 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his lone collegiate season.

Click here to watch Malik Monk's Introductory Press Conference.