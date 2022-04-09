Mac McClung dribbles up the court against Brooklyn

Lakers Sign Mac McClung to Two-Way Contract

Posted: Apr 09, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Mac McClung to a two-way contract, it was announced today.

McClung appeared in 27 regular season NBA G League games (all starts) for the South Bay Lakers and Windy City Bulls during the 2021-22 season, averaging 21.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.2 minutes. McClung shot 46.7 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three-point range during his rookie campaign. He has appeared in one career NBA game for the Chicago Bulls, totaling two points in three minutes.

Tags
McClung, Mac, Lakers, Players, Releases

Recent Stories on Lakers.com

Recent Videos

Related Content

McClung, Mac

Lakers

Players

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter