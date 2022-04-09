Lakers Sign Mac McClung to Two-Way Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Mac McClung to a two-way contract, it was announced today.

McClung appeared in 27 regular season NBA G League games (all starts) for the South Bay Lakers and Windy City Bulls during the 2021-22 season, averaging 21.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.2 minutes. McClung shot 46.7 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three-point range during his rookie campaign. He has appeared in one career NBA game for the Chicago Bulls, totaling two points in three minutes.