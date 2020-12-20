Lakers Sign Kyle Kuzma to Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Kyle Kuzma to a multi-year contract extension, it was announced by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“It is especially gratifying for our Lakers franchise to draft, develop and now sign one of our own to a contract extension,” said Pelinka. “Kyle has shown tremendous growth over the last three years, and played a crucial role on last season’s championship team. Kyle has been a terrific member of the Lakers community and we are all very excited about his continued future with us.”

Kuzma played in 61 games (nine starts) last season, averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.0 minutes. He also appeared in 21 postseason contests, averaging 10.0 points and 3.1 rebounds, while helping the franchise capture its 17th NBA Championship. The 27th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, Kuzma has averaged 16.0 points (.449 FG%), 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 208 career games (114 starts) for the Lakers. He is a former 2018 All-Rookie First Team selection and 2019 Rising Stars MVP.