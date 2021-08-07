Lakers Sign Kent Bazemore

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Kent Bazemore, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Bazemore appeared in 67 games (18 starts) for the Warriors last season, where he averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal in 19.9 minutes, while shooting a career-high 40.8 percent (75-184 3FG) from three-point range. Bazemore returns to Los Angeles after averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 23 games for the Lakers during the 2013-14 season.

A nine-year NBA veteran, Bazemore has played in 618 games (296 starts) for Golden State, Atlanta, Portland, Sacramento and the Lakers, holding career averages of 8.5 points (.356 3P%), 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 21.0 minutes. Bazemore has also appeared in 41 playoff games (12 starts) for the Warriors and the Hawks, averaging 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.4 minutes per game.