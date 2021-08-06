Lakers Sign Kendrick Nunn

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Kendrick Nunn, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Nunn appeared in 56 games (44 starts) for Miami last season, averaging 14.6 points (.381 3P%), 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.5 minutes. He played in four playoff games (two starts) last season, where he averaged 10.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.

In two seasons with Miami, Nunn played in 123 games (111 starts), with career averages of 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 36.4 percent (259-711 3FG) from three-point range in 29.4 minutes per game. Nunn was named to the 2019-20 All-Rookie First Team and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2020.

