Lakers Sign Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves to Two-Way Contracts

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guards Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves to two-way contracts, it was announced today.

Ayayi appeared in 32 games (31 starts) for Gonzaga last season, averaging 12.0 points (.575 FG%, .389 3P%), 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.3 minutes. The 2020-21 All-WCC First Team honoree ranked third in the conference in true shooting percentage (.665) and scored in double figures 21 times last season. In three seasons at Gonzaga, Ayayi averaged 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 88 career games and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2020 WCC Tournament.

Reaves appeared in 25 games (all starts) for Oklahoma last season, averaging 18.3 points (.443 FG%, .305 3P%), 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 34.5 minutes. The 2020-21 All-Big 12 First Team selection led the conference in free throws made (147) and ranked fifth in true shooting percentage (.579) last season. In four years at Oklahoma and Wichita State, Reaves averaged 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 34.7 percent (156-449 3FG) from three-point range.