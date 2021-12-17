Lakers Sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-day Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract pursuant to the NBA Hardship Exception provisions, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Thomas has appeared in 528 career NBA games (361 starts) for the Pelicans, Wizards, Nuggets, Cavaliers, Celtics, Suns, Kings and Lakers, averaging 18.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 28.8 minutes. The 10-year NBA veteran most recently played one game for the Grand Rapids Gold in the NBA G League, totaling 42 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 43 minutes.

Thomas returns to Los Angeles after averaging 15.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 26.8 minutes in 17 games (one start) for the Lakers during the 2017-18 season.