Lakers Sign Dwight Howard

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed center Dwight Howard, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Entering his 18th NBA season, Howard owns career averages of 16.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks through 1,182 games (1,051 starts) with Orlando, Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, Philadelphia and the Lakers. He currently ranks eighth in all-time field goal percentage, converting 58.6 percent of his shots from the field (minimum 2,000 FGM).

An eight-time NBA All-Star and the 2004 first overall draft pick, Howard appeared in 69 games (six starts) with the 76ers last season, where he averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in 17.3 minutes. He returns to Los Angeles after averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 2019-20, helping the team win the 2020 NBA Championship.

Howard is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year – winning the award in consecutive seasons from 2009-11 – and has led the league in rebounds five times (2007-10, ’11-13), blocks twice (2008-10) and field goal percentage once (2009-10). He enters the season ranking first among active players in career rebounds (14, 271) and blocks (2,192).

Click here to watch Dwight Howard's Introductory Press Conference.