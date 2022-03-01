Lakers Sign D.J. Augustin and Wenyen Gabriel

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard D.J. Augustin and signed forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract, it was announced today. In related moves, the Lakers requested waivers on DeAndre Jordan and Sekou Doumbouya.

Augustin appeared in 34 games (two starts) for Houston this season, averaging 5.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 15.0 minutes per game. In 955 career games (334 starts) for Charlotte, Indiana, Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Oklahoma City, Denver, Orlando, Milwaukee and Houston, Augustin has averaged 9.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Across his 14-year career, Augustin has shot 38 percent from three-point range and has shot above 40 percent from three in six separate seasons.

Gabriel appeared in seven games for the Clippers and Nets this season, averaging 2.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 6.7 minutes. He has appeared in 58 career NBA games (one start) for the Clippers, Nets, Pelicans, Trail Blazers and Kings, averaging 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.0 minutes.