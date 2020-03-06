Lakers Sign Dion Waiters

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Dion Waiters, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

In 412 career games (211 starts) for Cleveland, Oklahoma City and Miami, Waiters has averaged 13.2 points (.412 FG%), 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.3 minutes per game. The fourth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Syracuse, Waiters has spent the last four seasons with the Miami HEAT, notching 13.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. He’s previously appeared in 18 career playoff games with Oklahoma City, tallying 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Lakers roster stands at 17 players, including two two-way contracts.