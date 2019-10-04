Lakers Sign David Stockton

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard David Stockton, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. In a related move, the team has waived forward Jordan Caroline.

Stockton appeared in 35 games (25 starts) for Medi Bayreuth in the German Bundesliga last season, with averages of 8.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game.

During the 2017-18 season, Stockton played in 39 games (15 starts) for the NBA G League’s Stockton Kings, averaging 16.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 28.2 minutes. He finished that season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 3.3 points across three regular season games and appeared in two playoff games. A four-year veteran of the G League, Stockton has averaged 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 38.2 percent from three-point range in 142 G League games (106 starts).

The Lakers roster stands at 20, including two two-way players.