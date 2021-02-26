Lakers Sign Damian Jones To 10-Day Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed center Damian Jones to a 10-day contract, it was announced by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Jones has played in 118 career games (49 starts) for Golden State, Atlanta and Phoenix, with averages of 4.3 points (.657 FG%) and 2.8 rebounds in 13.3 minutes. Last season with Atlanta, Jones notched 5.6 points (.680 FG%) and 3.7 rebounds. In 14 games for Phoenix this year, he tallied 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.