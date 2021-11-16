Lakers Sign Chaundee Brown Jr. to Two-Way Contract; Waive Sekou Doumbouya

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Chaundee Brown Jr. to a two-way contract, it was announced today. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on forward Sekou Doumbouya.

In one game with the South Bay Lakers this season, Brown Jr. tallied 23 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. He appeared in five preseason games for Los Angeles, averaging 7.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 12.1 minutes.