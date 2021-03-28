Lakers sign Andre Drummond

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed center Andre Drummond, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“Andre Drummond gives us powerful, anchor-point skills on both ends of the court,” Pelinka said. “We feel extremely fortunate to add a player of his caliber and magnitude to our core group at this stage of our journey to defend the NBA title.”

Drummond appeared in 25 games (all starts) for Cleveland this season, averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28.9 minutes per game. In 624 games (573 starts) for the Cavaliers and Pistons, he has averaged 14.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks in 30.9 minutes. Drummond has played and started in eight career playoff games, tallying 15.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks in 32.3 minutes.

A two-time NBA All-Star, Drummond has led the league in rebounding four times and was named to the All-NBA Third Team following the 2015-16 season. Drummond is one of 20 players in league history to record more than 9,000 career points, 8,500 rebounds, 850 steals and 950 blocks. He is also the NBA’s all-time leader in seasons with at least 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 100 steals and 100 blocks, having accomplished the feat four times.