Lakers Re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Appearing in 69 games (26 starts) for the Lakers last season, Caldwell-Pope averaged 9.3 points (.467 FG%), 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.5 minutes per game. Caldwell-Pope led the team in three-point percentage, shooting a career-best 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. He is the fifth Lakers player to net 90 or more three-pointers in three or more individual seasons with the Lakers (joining Kobe Bryant, Nick Van Exel, Derek Fisher, Eddie Jones), having done so in each of his first three seasons in Los Angeles.

Caldwell-Pope started all 21 playoff games last season, notching 10.7 points (.418 FG%, .378 3FG%), 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 29.0 minutes. He owns career averages of 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 539 games (397 starts) for the Pistons and Lakers.