Lakers Re-sign Jared Dudley

Posted: Dec 01, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed forward Jared Dudley, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Dudley played in 45 games (one start) for the Lakers last season, notching 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game. In 892 career games (286 starts), Dudley owns averages of 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He has played in 42 career playoff games, tallying 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.4 minutes.

