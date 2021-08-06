Lakers Re-sign Talen Horton-Tucker

The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed guard Talen Horton-Tucker, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

In 65 games (four starts) last season, Horton-Tucker averaged 9.0 points (.458 FG%), 2.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 20.1 minutes per game. Horton-Tucker scored in double figures 27 times last season and tallied four double-doubles.

