Lakers Re-Sign Rajon Rondo

The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed guard Rajon Rondo, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

In 46 games (29 starts) last season, Rondo recorded 14 double-doubles and one triple-double, tallying 9.2 points, 8.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. The 13-year veteran has played in 825 career games (726 starts) for Boston, Dallas, Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans and the Lakers, with averages of 10.4 points (.460 FG%), 8.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals.