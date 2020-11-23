Lakers Re-sign Markieff Morris

The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed forward Markieff Morris, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Morris played in 14 games (one start) for the Lakers last season, averaging 5.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.2 minutes. In 21 playoff games (two starts) for Los Angeles, Morris shot a team-high 42.0 percent from three-point range and notched 5.9 points (.449 FG%), 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Morris has played in 637 career games (348 starts) for the Suns, Wizards, Thunder, Pistons and Lakers, with averages of 11.4 points (.448 FG%), 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.5 minutes.