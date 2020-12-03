Lakers Re-sign LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed forward LeBron James, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“LeBron James is a transcendent basketball player, and human being,” said Pelinka. “LeBron put his trust in the Lakers in 2018, and now this contract extension paves the way for LeBron to further solidify his legacy as an all-time Lakers great. We could not be more honored by this commitment.”

James appeared in 67 games (all starts) last season, averaging 25.3 points (49.3 FG%), a career-best and league-leading 10.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.6 minutes per game. One of six players in NBA history to average 25 points and 10 assists in a single season, James earned a league-record 13th All-NBA First Team selection, while being selected as an NBA All-Star for the 16th time in his career. Additionally, he moved to third on the league’s all-time points list and eighth on the all-time assists list, while becoming the first player to record a triple-double against all 30 current NBA franchises.

The NBA’s all-time leader in playoff wins, James started in all 21 of the Lakers postseason games last season, recording 27.6 points (.560 FG%), 10.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals en route to his fourth NBA Finals MVP award. He became the first player to win Finals MVP with three different franchises and joined Michael Jordan as the only players to be named Finals MVP and regular season MVP on four separate occasions.