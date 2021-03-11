Lakers Re-Sign Damian Jones to Second 10-Day Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed center Damian Jones to a second 10-day contract, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Jones has averaged 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 10.3 minutes through three games with the Lakers after signing with the team on February 25. In 17 games (one start) with Los Angeles and Phoenix this season, Jones is averaging 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.4 minutes.