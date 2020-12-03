Lakers Re-sign Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed forward Anthony Davis, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“In the Orlando bubble, Anthony Davis proved he is one of the game’s most complete and dominant two-way players,” Pelinka said. “Now, Lakers fans get to watch AD continue to grow and lead our franchise for years to come. This is truly a blessed moment for Lakers Nation.”

Davis earned All-NBA First Team honors for the fourth time in his career in 2019-20, averaging 26.1 points (.503 FG%, .846 FT%), 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals in 62 games. He made his seventh career All-Star appearance, was a two-time Western Conference Player of the Week and was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team for the second time in his career. Davis ranked third in the NBA in blocks and 10th in points, while finishing as one of two players to average at least 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

In 21 playoff appearances, Davis averaged 27.7 points, (.571 FG%, .383 3FG%), 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. He became the fifth player in league history to shoot 50-40-90 in the NBA Finals (.571 FG%, .421 3P%, .938 FT%), joining Kevin Durant, Chauncey Billups, Penny Hardaway and Magic Johnson. Davis became the eighth player in NBA history to win an NBA Championship, NCAA Championship and an Olympic gold medal.