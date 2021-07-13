Lakers Launch "In the Paint" Program

The Los Angeles Lakers have launched a competitive art program In the Paint to recognize and support the local community of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) artists, it was announced today.

In partnership with the Lakers, world-renowned fine artist Charly Palmer and a panel of three judges will select 15 up-and-coming and established artists of color to create original pieces of work that will be showcased at the inaugural 2022 In the Paint Art Exhibition at the Los Angeles Lakers’ UCLA Health Training Center next spring. The proceeds will benefit the Contributing Artists and support the growth and development of In the Paint initiatives. In addition, Mr. Palmer and accompanying panelists will select 10 local artists to receive grants supporting their development as artists and mentorship opportunities.

“We recognized that we needed to do more to support and shine a spotlight on all the amazing BIPOC artists in our local community,” said Lakers President of Business Operations Tim Harris. "The In the Paint program will not only highlight the works of these talented artists but also provide them with the necessary tools, as well as mentorship, needed in order to succeed.”

The program In the Paint is an organizational initiative stemming from the Lakers six-point Racial Equity Action Plan, a high-impact action plan for racial justice and equity.

Please click here for a 60-second introduction of Mr. Palmer and the In the Paint initiative.

For more information on the program overall, or to submit your own work for consideration, visit www.lakers.com/in-the-paint. Submissions must be received by July 31.