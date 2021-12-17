Lakers Hire Craig Hughner as Director, Media Relations

The Los Angeles Lakers have hired Craig Hughner as Director, Media Relations, President of Business Operations Tim Harris announced today.

Hughner, 41, joins the Lakers following a 15-year career in Major League Baseball. The Los Angeles native most recently held the title of Vice President, Communications for the San Diego Padres where he oversaw media relations and business/crisis communications for the organization and was responsible for internal and external communication strategy for the Padres and Petco Park.

Prior to his time in San Diego, Hughner served as Director of Media Relations for the Detroit Tigers and spent nine seasons in various baseball communications roles with the Philadelphia Phillies, including their World Series Championship in 2008. He began his MLB career as a baseball information intern for the Seattle Mariners in 2007 and worked as a production coordinator for Fox Sports in Los Angeles from 2003-06.

“We are thrilled to bring Craig back home to Los Angeles and welcome him to the Lakers family,” Harris said. “He is widely respected by his peers and brings a wealth of media relations expertise to our organization.”

Hughner received his bachelor’s degree in Communications from Washington State University (2003) and attended Seattle University’s Sports Administration & Leadership graduate program (2006-07). He was born and raised in Lomita, Calif. and is a 1998 graduate of Palos Verdes Peninsula High School.

“It’s truly a dream come true to join this historic and iconic franchise,” said Hughner. “The amount of pride I’ll feel wearing the purple and gold of my hometown team is indescribable. I am humbled and thankful for the opportunity.”