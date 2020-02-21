Lakers Games on 1/28, 4/7, and 4/9 Have Been Rescheduled

The National Basketball Association announced today the Jan. 28 game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers, which was postponed, has been rescheduled for Thu., April 9 at 7:30 p.m. PT at STAPLES Center. The game will be televised by TNT.

These other games were rescheduled as part of this process:

The Golden State Warriors at Lakers game originally scheduled for Thu., April 9 will be played on Tue., April 7 at 7 p.m. PT and will remain televised on TNT.

The Bulls at Lakers game originally scheduled for Tue., April 7 will be played on Wed., April 8 at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Ticket holders: Tickets will be honored based on the opponent and will not be valid on the originally scheduled date. If you have tickets to any of these games, please note the updated date and time. For ticket purchasers unable to attend the rescheduled game dates, the deadline to request a refund is Thursday, March 19. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.