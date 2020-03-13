Lakers Games on 3/12 and 3/15 are Postponed

Thank you for patience as we work with the NBA to continue to assess the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Due to the NBA suspension of games, tonight's game against the Houston Rockets and Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets are postponed. Tickets for tonight, March 12th, will be refunded at point of purchase.

Beginning March 15th, tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty-arena, fans will have the option to receive a credit for a future game or a refund. Notwithstanding, if you have travel or health concerns related to any of the upcoming games your tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.