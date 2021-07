The Los Angeles Lakers have extended a qualifying offer to Talen Horton-Tucker, it was announced today.

As a result of the qualifying offer, Horton-Tucker will become a restricted free agent.

In 65 games (four starts) last season, Horton-Tucker averaged 9.0 points (.458 FG%), 2.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 20.1 minutes per game.