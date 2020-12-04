Lakers Announce First Half of the 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule Presented By Delta Air Lines

The Los Angeles Lakers 2020-21 regular season schedule was partially released today. The Lakers open the season with a home contest against the LA Clippers on December 22 and will play on Christmas Day for the 22nd consecutive season, hosting the Dallas Mavericks at 5:00 p.m. PT at the STAPLES Center.

Other marquee home games released today include the Golden State Warriors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Denver Nuggets on February 4 and the Brooklyn Nets on February 18.

Los Angeles will take a seven-game road trip from Milwaukee on January 21 to Atlanta on February 1. The Lakers also have one five-game home stand from February 4-12 and five sets of back-to-back games.

Los Angeles is scheduled to play on national television 15 times, appearing on ABC three times, ESPN seven times and TNT six times. The Christmas Day contest against the Mavericks is an ABC game simulcasting on ESPN. In addition, the Lakers will appear seven times on NBATV.

See the Lakers’ partial 2020-21 schedule here.